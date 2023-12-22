Here is a list of Christmas movies shot in Winnipeg this year

Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright… but what about a few cheesy holiday movies?

Here is a list of recently released holiday movies that were shot in and around Winnipeg. Can you spot all the local locations?

THE SANTA SUMMIT

(Hallmark Channel)

This movie was released Nov. 5 on the Hallmark Channel. It was filmed in March and April of this year. The Exchange District and Garden City Collegiate were among the locations used in this film.

MIRACLE IN BETHLEHEM, PA

(Hallmark Channel)

This movie was released Dec. 21, and was filmed in September and October of this year. You can spot the Rustic Wedding Barn in La Broquerie and Glenwood Motors auto repair shop in Winnipeg.

NEVER BEEN CHRIS'D

(Hallmark Channel)

This movie was released Nov. 4 and was filmed in May and June of this year. It's easy to miss, but the Winnipeg Convention Centre and Alena Rustic Italian restaurant on Roblin Boulevard both make appearances in this movie.

UNDER THE CHRISTMAS SKY

(Hallmark Channel)

This movie was released Oct. 22. Keen-eyed viewers will be able to spot Red River College Polytechnique Manitou a bi Bii daziigae building in the Exchange District, and the lobby of the Manitoba Museum.

HOLIDAY HOTLINE

(Hallmark Channel)

It was filmed in Winnipeg and Manitoba between September and October of this year. The ArtSpace Alley in the Exchange District is one of a few local spots you can find in this holiday flick, which was released on Nov. 19.

MEET ME UNDER THE MISTLETOE

(Great American Family Network)

Winnipeggers will be quick to spot the St. Boniface Cathedral among the Winnipeg locations used in this movie, released Dec. 9.

THE JINGLEBELL JUBILEE

(Great American Family Network)

Neeginan Centre in the old Canadian Pacific Railway building on Higgins Avenue is one of the local spots Winnipeggers may recognize from this movie. It was released on Dec. 3.

A DASH OF CHRISTMAS

(Great American Family Network)

Keep your eyes peeled in this one. The characters take a walk through a snow-covered Upper Fort Garry park in Downtown Winnipeg, and make a stop in front of 370 Donald Street in the Exchange. It was released on Nov. 4.

THE HOLIDAY SHIFT

(ROKU/CBS Studios series)

While it follows a love story of two young mall employees, Portage Place Mall – completely decked out for the holidays – is the real star of this romantic comedy series. It was released Nov. 17.