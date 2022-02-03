Here is how much snow fell on Winnipeg in January

WINNIPEG -

The evidence is rather noticeable on the side of city streets and on either side of people's driveways, but Winnipeg received a lot of snow in January.

According to numbers from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Winnipeg received 43.2 centimetres of snow in January 2022.

This number was recorded at the organization's station in Charleswood.

This is the largest snowfall the city has experienced in January over the last five years, with 2020 being the next closest at 34.6 centimetres.

Natalie Hasell, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said we are currently dealing with La Nina conditions, which is the cooling of the ocean surface which leads to colder temperatures up north.

"So we've certainly seen a number of long stretches of very cold weather here and in between those, we've seen low-pressure systems push their way through and as a result dump a lot of snow," said Hasell.

She noted that there has also been drought conditions throughout the province, including last winter, and a shift may be developing.

"A number of places in southern Manitoba have had greater amounts of snow this winter than last year."

The winter of January 2021 was quite different for snowfall in Winnipeg as the city only recorded 11.4 centimetres for the month.

When asked if this precipitation could continue for the rest of the winter and into the spring and summer, Hasell said Mother Nature isn't known for balancing things out so dramatically like that.

She added that just because we are out of January and the large dump of snow, winter is not over and more white stuff could be coming.

"We do see some warming coming up a little for the beginning of next week, but it doesn't stick around for very long," she said. "February and March can be quite snowy, so this might continue."