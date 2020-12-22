WINNIPEG -- Christmas Eve this year falls on Thursday, Dec. 24. while Christmas Day is marked on Dec. 25. And one week later, it will be New Year’s Eve on Thursday, Dec. 31, and New Year’s Day on Friday, Jan. 1. As a result of the holidays, some businesses and services will be closed or running on modified hours over the holidays. Here is a full list of the changes to City of Winnipeg Services and other businesses.

All civic offices in Winnipeg will be closed on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 28 (in lieu of Boxing Day falling on a Saturday), and New Year’s Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will not be picked up on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. The city advises residents who have waste collection on those days to put their carts out on Saturday for those two weeks.

The Brady Road Landfill, Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, Pacific 4R Depot, and the Panet 4R depot will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Dec. 28, Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Brady 4R Winnipeg will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pacific and Panet 4R locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be open Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to noon, closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, open noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 and 28, and closed New Year’s Day.

LIBRARIES

The 10 libraries that are accepting holds pick-up and returns are open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but are closed Christmas Day, Dec. 28, and New Year’s Day.

SHOPPING

The following hours are in effect for shopping malls in Winnipeg.

Kildonan Place is open Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Christmas Day, open Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., open New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed New Year’s Day.

Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and closed New Year’s Day.

CF Polo Park is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and closed New Year’s Day.

St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and closed New Year’s Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day. CTV has reached out to the mall for its hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

Shoppers are reminded that not every store is open, and they should call the mall directly to find out if a particular store is open.

LIQUOR MARTS

Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day, except for the store at True North Square, which is closed. Rural locations are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

For New Year’s Eve, Winnipeg and Brandon locations are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on New Year’s Day.

The majority of Liquor Marts in rural locations are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The only exceptions are the locations in Portage la Prairie and Selkirk, which are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. All locations are closed on New Year’s Day.