Here is when reservations will open for Manitoba’s campsites

Manitobans are encouraged to plan ahead and get ready for camping season as the province’s new park reservation launching next week.

Campers are reminded that the existing system will be available until March 24 at 4 p.m., with the new parks reservation service launching on March 27.

According to the Manitoba government, account information will not be transferred from the old to the new system, so all users will have to create a new account. Campers are advised to browse the new system and get familiar with it before the opening days of reservations.

For the 2023 camping season, reservations will take place over six days in April.

The following is the reservation schedule. The reservations will open at 7 a.m. each day:

April 3 – Reservations will open for cabins, yurts, and group-use areas, including Hecla and Morton recreation halls;

April 5 – Campsite reservations open for western and northern region parks. This includes Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater (Campers Cove and Pioneer Bay), Duck Mountain (Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Wellman Lake), Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods (Kiche Manitou), Turtle Mountain (Adam Lake), William Lake and Wekusko Falls;

April 11 – Campsite reservations open for Birds Hill and Winnipeg Beach;

April 12 – Campsite reservations begin for south Whiteshell, including Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, and West Hawk Lake;

April 13 – Campsite reservations start for Nopiming (Tulabi Falls main campground, Bird Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake, Beresford Lake) and north Whiteshell (Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Betula Lake and White Lake); and

April 14 – Reservations open for all remaining locations including Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, and Watchorn.

Otter Falls Campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park, Tulabi Falls walk-in backcountry sites in Nopiming Provincial Park, and Birch Point Provincial Park Campground will not be open for reservations, as they are under construction for flood-related repairs. The opening dates for these sites are undetermined.

More information and updates on the reservation service can be found online.