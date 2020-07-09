WINNIPEG -- As of June 28, Manitoba has had the fifth-highest number of applicants for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) in the country, according to the latest numbers released by Statistics Canada.

The data shows 246,600 Manitobans have applied for the benefit, which aims to help people who are out of work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the applicants, slightly more women (50.1 per cent) than men (49.8 per cent) in Manitoba have applied for CERB. The remaining 0.1 per cent was classed as gender diverse, according to Statistics Canada.

The majority of applicants in Manitoba were between the ages of 25 to 34 years old (24.9 per cent), with people under 25 following at 20.7 per cent, and people between 35 to 44 years old at 19.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada said it has processed 18.71 million applications for CERB since applications opened up in April. The benefit provides $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government has paid $53.53 billion in total CERB benefits.

Among provinces and territories, Ontario has seen the most applicants for CERB, with 3,270,810. Quebec has the second-highest number of applicants (1,855,650), followed by British Columbia (1,092,950) and Alberta (982,030).