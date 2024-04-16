Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba on Monday

Spring has sprung in Manitoba, which means the return of April showers.

On Monday, a number of communities in the province experienced heavy rainfall, including Winnipeg, which was hit with 13.4 millimetres (mm) at The Forks and 12.8 mm at the airport.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Stonewall also received 12.8 mm, while St. Adolphe got 12.5 mm and Elie got 12.2. Portage la Prairie also had some rainy weather, receiving 10.9 mm of precipitation, while Brandon got 6.4 mm.

The rainfall is expected to continue in southwestern Manitoba until noon on Tuesday, bringing another 10 mm of precipitation.

This news comes as ECCC issued a special weather statement for parts of northern Manitoba, including Flin Flon, The Pas and Thompson.

The weather agency notes that a large low-pressure system will start to impact northern Manitoba on Tuesday, with precipitation starting off as rain on and transitioning to snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to ECCC, there is potential for precipitation amounts between 20 and 40 mm.

The weather agency notes that there is still some uncertainty about when exactly the rain will give way to accumulating snow. It adds that current indications show the more northerly communities are likely to receive mainly snow on Tuesday night and Wednesday, while in the more southern communities the weather event will start as accumulating rain and shift to snow.