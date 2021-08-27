WINNIPEG -- A full day of live entertainment will celebrate the history of Manitoba on Saturday.

Unite 150, presented by Bell MTS, is set to take place on Aug. 28 at Shaw Park. You can watch the concert right here on CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca. The event is only able to be viewed in Manitoba.

The event was originally slated to run last year on the Manitoba Legislative grounds to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of Manitoba, but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was moved to Shaw Park to help comply with public health orders.

The event will feature two separate shows with two separate audiences – one in the afternoon and one in the evening.

The afternoon show begins at noon and will be emceed by Tom Jackson and Jocelyne Baribeau. It will feature the following performances (times subject to change).

Indian City – 12:15 p.m.

Andrina Turenne – 12:30 p.m.

Fred Penner – 12:55 p.m.

Red Moon Road – 1:15 p.m.

Rainbow Stage – MA-BUHAY! – 1:40 p.m.

Jocelyn Gould – 2:00 p.m.

William Prince – 2:20 p.m.

Tal Bachman – 3:05 p.m.

Chantal Kreviazuk with members of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra – 3:25 p.m.

The evening show begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Ace Burpee and Laura Lussier. The schedule of performances is below (times subject to change).

Kelly Bado – 6:55 p.m.

Sebastian Gaskin – 7:10 p.m.

Tom Jackson -7:20 p.m.

Doc Walker & Sierra Noble – 7:45 p.m.

Begonia – 8:15 p.m.

The Winnipeg Youth Chorus – 9:05 p.m.

Tom Cochrane – 9:20 p.m.

The Lytics – 10:15 p.m.

Bachman Cummings – 10:35 p.m.

Throughout the event, there will also be a series of short videos on Manitoba and its history.