WINNIPEG -- The votes are in, and Winnipeggers have picked out Assiniboine Park Zoo's baby llama's name.

The zoo announced Friday on social media that his name was Earl Grey.

The votes are in! Introducing Earl Grey, our newest baby llama! You can visit baby Earl and his mama Latte at the Zoo just across from Toucan Ridge. Thank you to everyone who voted to name our baby llama.⁣

The zoo initially opened voting on May 19, letting followers vote on several preselected tea/coffee-related names.

Earl Grey's mother is named Latte, so keeping with the theme was important to the zoo.

The zoo has reopened, and visitors can visit the llama family.

-Photos by CTV's Glen Pismenny