Here's what Winnipeggers chose to name the baby llama at Assiniboine Park Zoo
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 4:09PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The votes are in, and Winnipeggers have picked out Assiniboine Park Zoo's baby llama's name.
The zoo announced Friday on social media that his name was Earl Grey.
The zoo initially opened voting on May 19, letting followers vote on several preselected tea/coffee-related names.
Earl Grey's mother is named Latte, so keeping with the theme was important to the zoo.
The zoo has reopened, and visitors can visit the llama family.
-Photos by CTV's Glen Pismenny