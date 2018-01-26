

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is inviting stakeholders to attend an information session to learn more about requirements for the taxicab license lottery.

In a release the city said it’s adding an additional information session due to high demand.

Council approved the issuing of 60 year-round taxicab licenses effective March 1, with another 60 year-round licenses effective Dec. 1, all to be allocated through a lottery.

The information session will be held:

Date: Monday, February 5, 2018

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Garden City Community Centre, 725 Kingsbury Ave.

Format: Presentation at 1:15 p.m., followed by question and answer discussions

Anyone that wished to attend is asked to RSVP by contacting WPA-VFH@winnipeg.ca.