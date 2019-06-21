For Manitoba-based handbag designer Adam French, his career in fashion all began with a Harley Davidson.

The 39-year-old, who designs under the moniker Adan Ballou, was making a seat for his motorcycle when he developed a fascination with leather, its history and how cultures have used it to solve problems.

Now, a decade into his career, French won the award for best handmade bag at the Independent Handbag Designer Awards on June 12 in New York.

“I’d like to show the luxury fashion industry a different kind of beauty,” said French, who lives on an acreage outside Brandon, Man.

“I think that authenticity and sincerity is a kind of luxury.”

What sets French’s bags apart, is his melding of different design techniques.

He makes all of his own leather from animal hides given to him by hunters, uses natural glues and dyes, and applies a blend of beeswax and essential oil to every item.

He describes his work as a mashup of Indigenous and Western techniques, paired with the same methods used by high-end designers.

“I try to merge the luxury with the Prairie authenticity,” he said.

French’s winning bag was a celebration of winters in Manitoba.

Made from deer hide, the different elements of the bag mimic the snow and trees found in Manitoba during the wintertime.

French said a lot of his work pulls from nature.

“The natural lines, the curves, the colours. The way things interact and the harmonies and systems that nature often creates, I just find beautiful and fascinating,” he said.

The designer said that winning the award was a “surreal” experience, and he hopes to use his success and experience to open a shop where he can one day have apprentices.

He also wants to create work that represents his ideals and that customers are proud to wear.

“My brand, what I’m trying to create is something that is a symbol for quality, a symbol for honesty, a symbol for integrity, a symbol for sincerity,” he said.