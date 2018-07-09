

CTV Winnipeg





The weekend’s humid weather was the cause of discomfort at the Winnipeg Children's Hospital on Saturday after it created issues with the air conditioning.

“You know the heat in the building it was just getting unbearable kind of,” said Wayne Scott who was at the hospital at the time.

“I knew something was up so I went to ask them and they told me the system was down.”

According to a spokesperson from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) the humidity created issues with the AC system, which caused it to turn off from early evening to 11 p.m. in several areas of the hospital.

The WRHA said there is more than one cooling system and there haven’t been any issues since Saturday night.