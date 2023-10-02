'High interest election': Less than 24 hours until Manitobans go to the polls

The clock is counting down on the provincial election campaign trail, and it's been a historic year for advance voting as a record 200,790 Manitobans cast their ballots ahead of time.

Adjunct political studies professor Christopher Adams says it's been a memorable campaign. “I think there might be some people who might be thinking of a government change and are more interested in showing up to vote," he said. "And others who don't want a government change who are showing up to vote as well."

Adams said Manitoba voters often vote with the party's leader in mind more often than for the riding candidates themselves.

Those leaders were front and centre Monday as parties battle it out for seats in the Manitoba Legislature.

The Manitoba PC Party made their final push, unveiling a fully budgeted campaign platform the day before the election.

“Progressive Conservatives will grow Manitoba to become one of the fastest growing economies in the country. We're already doing that. What we are doing is working," said party leader Heather Stefanson.

She added that they will accomplish it with tax cuts.

“In just two years, we have turned our economy around. More Manitobans are working than ever before," Stefanson said.

NDP leader Wab Kinew shared the New Democrat Party's final campaign promise of adding more beds to hospital emergency departments.

“We are asking for your support to form the next government so we can repair healthcare in Manitoba,” Kinew said.

“The Manitoba NDP will take immediate action to reduce emergency room wait times in our province by adding beds at the hospitals with the remaining ERs.”

Kinew expects it to take two years to find the staff to operate the beds.

Meantime, the Manitoba liberals are urging voters to choose them instead of deciding between the NDP and PC.

“It's really gratifying to hear from people across the province that they're switching their vote to Liberal from NDP or Conservatives for the very first time," said Liberal leader Dougald Lamont.

Adams said volunteers will likely be drumming up straggling voters on Tuesday.

"It is a high interest election and I expect the turnout to be higher when all the votes are counted by the end of Tuesday evening."

As for undecided voters, Adams recommends they call party offices directly to get their stances on issues of interest.