

CTV Winnipeg





Police are notifying the public about a convicted high-risk sex offender who is now believed to be living in Winnipeg.

Police said James Porter Badour has a history of sexual offences against young children, both male and female.

Although he has participated in some treatment programming in the past, police said he is considered a high risk to reoffend. Police said all children are at risk.

After being released from custody in 2017, Badour is subject to supervised probation until April of 2020.

He has previously lived in Guelph and Toronto, Ont., and in Alonsa and Neepawa, Man.

He is banned from schools, public parks or swimming areas where children under the age of 16 may be present.

Police said any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Badour will not be tolerated.