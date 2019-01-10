

CTV Winnipeg





Police are advising people of a high-risk sex offender’s release from the Stony Mountain Institution.

The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit said the convicted offender, Rainie James Semple, 43, is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual and/or violent manner and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

His most recent sentence was served in connection with convictions for breaching a long-term supervision order, police said. He was released Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding Semple is asked to call the integrated unit at 204-986-1888, or the Winnipeg Police Service, Manitoba RCMP or Crime Stoppers.