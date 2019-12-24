WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are informing the public that a convicted sex offender, who is considered high-risk to reoffend, is expected to live in Winnipeg following his release from prison.

Burton Randy Thomas, 46, is set to be released from the Stony Mountain Institution on Dec. 23 after he served about 12 months for breaching the conditions of his long-term supervision order. Police warn that females are at risk of sexual violence.

In April 2010, Thomas was convicted of sexual assault and designated a long-term offender. He received a 14-year sentence, including a pre-sentence custody credit of five years and six months, as well as a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Officers said Thomas has a history of sexual and violent offences, and though he participated in some treatment, he is still considered high-risk to reoffend. He is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Police said they are providing this information about Thomas so people can take appropriate steps to protect themselves, but unreasonable conduct or vigilante activity against him won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to contact the Manitoba Integrated High risk Sex Offender Unit, the Winnipeg Police Service, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.