

CTV News Winnipeg





Police are warning Winnipeg residents about a high-risk sex offender who was released from jail on Sunday.

The Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit of the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP, says 34-year-old Timothy Torres is a convicted sex offender, who is considered a high-risk to reoffend against all females, both children and adults.

Police say he is expected to live in Winnipeg.

He is subject to several probation orders, including that he not be alone with any female under the age of 18 unless supervised by an adult approved in advance by his probation officer.

Torres is also not allowed to attend several public places: a public park where a person under 16 is present or could be present, a day care centre, school ground, playground or community centre.

He was most recently convicted for breaching his probation order and received a one-year sentence.

Police say Torres was convicted of sexual assault in 2009 after a 2007 incident in which he approached an 11-year-old girl, pressured her to get into his car, threatened, and sexually assaulted her.

While incarcerated, Torres participated in some sex offender programming but is still considered a high risk to re-offend.

Anyone with information about Torres is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222 or local RCMP.