Winnipeg police said a convicted sex offender is expected to live in Winnipeg once he is released from Stony Mountain Institution.

The Winnipeg Police Service said Thomas Mackenzie Anderson, 24, is a convicted sex offender who is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and or violent manner.

Police said females are largely at risk.

Anderson is expected to be released from Stony Mountain on Friday after serving a sentence for aggravated sexual assault and break and enter commit robbery.

WPS said Anderson is subject to a number of conditions such as living in an approved residential facility or correctional centre, and immediately reporting all intimate, sexual encounters and friendships with females to his parole supervisor. He is prohibited from consuming, purchasing or being in possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

Anderson is also subject to a 10-year weapon prohibition order and a 20-year sex offender registry order.

Police said Anderson has participated in treatment programming, but is still considered a high risk to re-offend.

In 2011, he was arrested after he entered a residence through a window during the night where he assaulted and sexually assaulted a victim he didn’t know. Police said he was immediately arrested and remained in custody until he was convicted in 2013. He was also convicted that same year for theft of property, including women’s underwear after he entered a different residence.

Police are warning the public of Anderson’s release so people can take measures to protect themselves and avoid contact with Anderson.

Winnipeg police said anyone with further information about Thomas Mackenzie Anderson is asked to contact officers at 204-984-1888.