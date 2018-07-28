

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service are warning the public of a convicted sex offender living within the city.

36-year-old, Michael James Fells was released from federal prison on July 28.

He is considered a high risk and untreated sex offender and could potentially re-offend in a sexual or sexually violent way against women, adults and children.

He’s been designated a dangerous offender and is under a 10-year long supervision order.

Fells cannot be around children under 18 without an adult aware of his criminal record, or approved by his parole supervisor and he can’t visit public parks or swimming areas or anywhere kids could be present.

He is the subject of a lifetime weapons ban and is not allowed to present himself as aving training or a degree in massage therapy or reflexology.