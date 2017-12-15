

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are warning the public that a convicted sex offender has been released from jail and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Winston George Thomas, 40, is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexually violent manner against women and girls, said information from the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU).

Thomas was released from Headingley Correctional Centre after serving about nine months for breaching the abstain condition of his a probation order. He is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Police said given Thomas’ criminal history he is still considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner.

Thomas has been convicted for sexual assault, break and enter, aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer.

Police said Thomas broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman in 2003. Three years later he was convicted of sexually assaulting another woman and in 2008, he received another conviction for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas will be subject to supervised probation until 2019 and has a lifetime weapons ban. He will not be allowed to drink alcohol or take drugs, and has a curfew of 11 p.m.

Police said the information provided is so members of the public can take suitable measures to protect themselves. However police says any vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct directed at Thomas will not be tolerated.

Any concerns should be directed to the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, any RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.