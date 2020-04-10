WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public that a convicted, high-risk sex offender has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Timothy Torres, 34, was released from prison on April 9, after serving a sentence for breaching his probation from a previous sentence.

CRIMINAL HISTORY

According to police, Torres was previously convicted in 2009 for sexually assaulting an unknown 11-year-old girl. He received a seven-year prison sentence, followed by a 10-year prohibition order.

In April 2012, while on statutory release, police said Torres met with an undercover officer who he believed to be a sex trade worker. He was convicted of communication for the purpose of prostitution and sentenced to five months custody.

Officers said Torres was released on a second term of statutory release on March 27, 2013, but breached his probation by attending a park where someone under 16 could be present. He was convicted of three counts of breach of probation order and received a total sentence of 16 months custody, followed by a three-year probation order.

Torres was again convicted for breach of probation and communicate for the purpose of prostitution in 2016. He was convicted on May 25, 2016, and sentenced to 606 days in custody.

Torres’ most recent conviction of breach of probation occurred on March 15, 2019, and received a sentence of one year followed by a three-year probation order.

PROBATION RULES

Officers said Torres did participate in some sex offender programming but is still considered high-risk to reoffend against all females, both children and adults.

He is subject to a order of prohibition until 2023, which means he can’t go to public parks or swimming areas where someone under 16 is present or can reasonably be expected to be present. The order of prohibition also includes daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres.

Torres can’t have any contact with anyone under 16 unless under the supervision of someone deemed appropriate by the court.

Police said they are providing this information so that the public can take necessary measures to protect themselves, but any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against Torres won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Torres should contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888 or Winnipeg police, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.