WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is notifying the public a convicted sex offender was released from prison on Oct. 11 and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Though he’s participated in some treatment programming, Justin David Levasseur, 29, is considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against females.

Levasseur was released from the Stony Mountain Institution following a conviction in 2016 for break, enter and commit sexual assault, and overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.

Levasseur is subject to parole until Nov. 23 and a lifetime weapons prohibition.

Police say they are providing this information to allow people to take appropriate protective measures, but they won’t tolerate any vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct.

Anyone with information about Levasseur is asked to contact the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.