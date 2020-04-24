WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are informing the public about a convicted sex offender just released from prison, who’s considered at high risk to reoffend and expected to live in Winnipeg.

Carlo Ryan Clarke, 39, was released from the Stony Mountain Institution on Thursday. He was convicted of sexual assault on April 30, 2015 and was handed a sentence of five years, in addition to a pre-trial custody credit of a year.

Police say Clarke has a history of violent sexual offending and is considered high risk to reoffend in a sexual/violent manner against all males. Both kids and adults are at risk.

Clarke is subject to a lifetime weapon prohibition order, as well as a lifetime order, which stops him from:

Going to a public park or swimming area where people under the age of 16 are or can reasonably be expected to be. This also includes daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres;

Seeking, obtaining or continuing to volunteer or work, whether or not it’s paid, in a position of trust or authority towards people under the age of 16; and

Having any contact with a person under the age of 16, unless it’s under the supervision of someone the court considers appropriate.

Police note they are giving this information so the public can take appropriate steps to protect themselves, but any type of vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct directed at Clarke won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Clarke is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.