High school football: Dakota Lancers trample Elmwood Giants
Ten high school football teams took the field Friday night, with some games seeing some major shutouts.
In the AAAA division, the Dakota Lancers trampled the Elmwood Giants 49-0.
Oak Park High School defeated Springfield Collegiate Institute 56-0.
Brandon’s Vincent Massey High School won 31-3 against River East Collegiate.
Meantime, in the AAA division, the Dryden Eagles flew by the Daniel McIntyre Maroons, winning 63-15.
John Taylor Collegiate breezed by Beaver Brae Secondary School with a score of 21-19.
Week 7 kicks off Wednesday.
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Suspect threw coffee at woman’s vehicle then shot at her windshield: police
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly threw a coffee at a woman’s vehicle and then shot at her windshield following some sort of dispute that began at a Tim Hortons in Pickering on Friday morning.
School instructor facing sex assault charges in Mississauga: Police
A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two children while working as an instructor in a Mississauga school.
Toronto mother acquitted in death of disabled daughter launches $10.5-million lawsuit against police, city
Cindy Ali, the Toronto mother who was acquitted in the 2011 death of her 16-year-old daughter Cynara after serving more than four years in prison, is suing Toronto police and the city for more than $10 million.
Study finds too many Quebec seniors being overprescribed inappropriate medications
A Montreal study found that many seniors are being overprescribed inappropriate medications.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
Data shows migrants aren’t taking jobs from Black or Hispanic people, despite what Trump says
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promises the biggest deportation event the U.S. has ever seen if he is elected — a promise he has predicated, in part, on the notion that immigrants in the U.S. legally and illegally are stealing what he calls 'Black jobs' and 'Hispanic jobs.'
Report says at least 55 children died or disappeared at B.C. residential school
A British Columbia First Nation says at least 55 children died or disappeared while attending a residential school near Williams Lake, more than triple the number recorded for the institution in the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation memorial register.
Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who sought Scotland's independence, dies at 69
Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who for decades championed Scotland's independence from the U.K., has died. He was 69.
Regina
Riders one win away from securing home playoff game
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
Here's a complete candidate list for Regina's upcoming civic, school board elections
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Saskatoon
Leading Sask. provincial parties share plans to address homelessness crisis
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
Edmonton
1 dead after pedestrian struck on Highway 39 early Saturday morning
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
Alberta's school cell phone ban has been in place for one month. Here's how families and staff think it's going
CTV News Edmonton spoke with two families, as well as Edmonton's public and Catholic school divisions, about the first month of school with Alberta's school cellphone ban.
'Nobody deserves that': Mother wants answers after son's body found in police impound lot
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
Calgary
Calgary Public Library locations closed due to cybersecurity breach
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations closed early on Friday following a cyber attack.
University of Calgary art show celebrates work of LGBTQ newcomers
Young LGBTQ newcomers to Canada are expressing themselves through art in a new exhibition at the University of Calgary.
Calgary Surge coaching staff hosting free basketball clinic Saturday at Chinook Centre
The Calgary Surge are hosting a free basketball clinic at Chinook Centre Saturday.
Toronto
Parents across GTA warned by some private daycares that they may pull out of $10-a-day program
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
Man wanted for attempted murder, released 'in error': police
The Halton Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly being released “in error.”
Ottawa
Here's what to do if you want to solve a murder mystery on the Rideau Canal
An escape room on the water gives you the opportunity to solve a murder mystery while on the Rideau Canal.
OPP seize drugs, weapon at a residence in eastern Ontario, charge 28-year-old woman
A 28-year-old woman is facing charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Prescott, Ont. Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
$90K worth of jewelry stolen from Manotick store, owner says
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
Montreal
Murder charges for two men in connection with Old Montreal fire
Two young men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal fire in Old Montreal that killed Léonor Geraudie, 43, and her daughter Vérane Reynaud-Geraudie on Oct. 4.
After wave of teen arrests tied to organized crime, experts say it's 'nothing new'
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
Atlantic
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
Multiple Vehicle Collision near Wolfville, N.S.
A multiple vehicle collision took place Saturday morning on Hwy. 101 in Nova Scotia.
Vancouver
Goalie Kevin Lankinen 'living day by day' with Vancouver Canucks
Kevin Lankinen has made a point of focusing on what's in front of him — whether it's a puck or an opportunity.
-
Vancouver Island
Kelowna
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
N.L.
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
On Thanksgiving weekend, police remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
-
-
Amid escalating violence in the Middle East, a majority of surveyed Canadians say they don't believe the costs associated with Canadians fleeing the region should be funded solely by the government.
Barrie
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash
OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Caledon early Saturday morning that resulted in the death of the driver.
Two charged after being found in vehicle allegedly impaired
A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after being found seemingly unconscious in a vehicle in Midland Friday afternoon.
Man arrested after vehicle stolen in Midland
A Christian Island man is facing multiple charges in connection to the theft of a vehicle in Midland.
Kitchener
Police investigating collision in Woolwich Township
Waterloo Regional Police are currently at the scene of a collision on Arthur Street South.
Joint forces' operation leads to seizure of 3.6 million unstamped cigarettes: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police West Region Highway Safety Division, Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team and the Ministry of Finance were involved in a joint forces operation on Thursday.
Single vehicle collision in Brant County leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Police are continuing to investigate a serious collision that took place around 9:40 p.m. Friday in Brant County.
London
Western Mustangs cruise past Varsity Blues ahead of regular season finale next week
The Mustangs made quick work of Toronto in a rare Friday night OUA Football game.
Student pilot makes emergency landing in field
A student pilot in Central Huron recently had to make an emergency landing in a field.
-
The London Knights have christened the new Canada Life Place arena with a 5-4 win over the Barrie Colts.