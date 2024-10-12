WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • High school football: Dakota Lancers trample Elmwood Giants

    Ten high school football teams took the field Friday night, with some games seeing some major shutouts.

    In the AAAA division, the Dakota Lancers trampled the Elmwood Giants 49-0.

    Oak Park High School defeated Springfield Collegiate Institute 56-0.

    Brandon’s Vincent Massey High School won 31-3 against River East Collegiate.

    Meantime, in the AAA division, the Dryden Eagles flew by the Daniel McIntyre Maroons, winning 63-15.

    John Taylor Collegiate breezed by Beaver Brae Secondary School with a score of 21-19.

    Week 7 kicks off Wednesday.

