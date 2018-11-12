

The Canadian Press





A high school football team in Manitoba has won one for their former quarterback who was murdered.

The St. John's Tigers beat the Elmwood Giants at Investors Group Field to take the Winnipeg High School Football League championship.

Jordan Thomas was stabbed to death in a schoolyard in 2017. Another teen was convicted of the murder.

At the start of this season, his teammates made a promise to do their best to bring the championship home.

The last time the Tigers played on Investors Group Field was in 2016 when Thomas was the quarterback, but team fell short in that championship game, losing to Kidonan East Rivers.