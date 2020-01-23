WINNIPEG -- Goose Lake High School in Roblin Man., has temporarily closed its doors due to what the school calls "challenges with our heating systems."

Students are still attending class though as the Roblin Community Centre is temporarily housing classes until the problem has been fixed.

Students and teachers were moved to the community centre Thursday morning and in a letter to parents the school said "student learning and classroom instruction will continue at our temporary location."

The school said it is hopeful the heating system will be fully operational in the next few days, adding classes and exams will continue at the high school once the heating system is fixed.

The school is also providing transportation for kids who usually walk to school, so they can get to the community centre.

CTV News has reached out to the Mountain View School Division for comment.