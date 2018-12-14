A man who worked as principal at Sagkeeng high school has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in a nearly two-year-old double homicide.

Two men, 35 and 43, were found dead at a home in St-Georges, Man. on Feb. 28, 2017.

The RCMP announced Wednesday night Claude Francis Guimond, 54, of Fort Alexander, Man. was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Sagkeeng First Nation Chief Derrick Henderson said Guimond has been on leave supporting a family member who was ill but declined to comment any further.

“It’s been a tough day,” Henderson said Friday during a phone call.



Guimond spoke to CTV News in his role as principal in April 2017 less than two months after the homicides.

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and it’s possible there could be more arrests.

An RCMP spokesperson said Guimond was arrested and formally charged on Dec. 12.

The Mounties said Sagkeeng First Nation leadership was advised once Guimond was arrested.

Few details have been released about the homicides.