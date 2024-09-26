WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • High scoring affairs kick off week four of the high school football season

    The Sturgeon Heights Huskies battled the Garden City Gophers on Sept. 25, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) The Sturgeon Heights Huskies battled the Garden City Gophers on Sept. 25, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Week four of the high school football season kicked off Wednesday with three different divisions taking the field.

    Junior Varsity 9 started the day with the Vincent Massey Vikings beating the West Kildonan Wolverines 35-8.

    In Junior Varsity 12, the Dakota Lancers ended up on top against the Vincent Massey Trojans 39-14, while the Oak Park Raiders doubled up on the St. Paul's Crusaders 43-20.

    AAAA action also had the Vincent Massey Vikings battle with the West Kildonan Wolverines, with the Vikings also getting the win on this one 36-14.

    The Sturgeon Heights Huskies toppled the Garden City Gophers 46-15.

    Another eight games are on the docket for Thursday.

