High scoring affairs kick off week four of the high school football season

Week four of the high school football season kicked off Wednesday with three different divisions taking the field.

Junior Varsity 9 started the day with the Vincent Massey Vikings beating the West Kildonan Wolverines 35-8.

In Junior Varsity 12, the Dakota Lancers ended up on top against the Vincent Massey Trojans 39-14, while the Oak Park Raiders doubled up on the St. Paul's Crusaders 43-20.

AAAA action also had the Vincent Massey Vikings battle with the West Kildonan Wolverines, with the Vikings also getting the win on this one 36-14.

The Sturgeon Heights Huskies toppled the Garden City Gophers 46-15.

Another eight games are on the docket for Thursday.