

CTV Winnipeg





New technology is being deployed to better count mosquitoes in Winnipeg.

Currently, the city counts mosquitoes manually with traps that have a light bulb and a fan, but it says there is a new powered trap on the market.

The new trap uses batteries and counts the mosquitoes as they land on the trap, generating real-time data.

The city says it's working with the manufacturer to use both types of traps.

"So it's based upon new technology where the wing beats of the mosquito are very distinct from other insects, so we can actually get live time data during the day, " explained Ken Nawolsky, superintendent of insect control with the City of Winnipeg.

Record-low mosquito counts

Nawolsky says this summer, mosquito counts are at an historic low.

Typically Winnipeg sees trap count numbers around the 50-55 range.

This year counts are around 10.

And there has been no fogging in the city as of yet this year.

The city forecasts mosquito counts to remain low until the end of July.