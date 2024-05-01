High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light

A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.

A report set to go before the committee notes traffic volumes at the St. James Costco support the installation of a traffic signal at the north entrance of the business.

The current situation sees police on scene at times to direct drivers – the cost of which comes at Costco's expense.

A 2023 review of reported collisions on this stretch indicated a number of crashes referencing the Costco. It concluded new traffic lights would cut down on the problem.

The motion suggests striking a cost recovery agreement between council and the wholesale retail giant that would see Costco pay to install the light.

The city estimates the initial work would come with a $250,000 price tag, with an additional $5,000 a year to operate and maintain the signal, which would be covered by the public works committee's operating budget.

The report says city officials have already talked with Costco management to discuss the terms of the agreement, and there is interest in formalizing it.

The motion will be voted on at the public works meeting on May 7.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele