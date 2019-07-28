The City of Winnipeg says its insect control branch will not fog mosquitoes on Sunday due to expected high winds.

Today, Sunday, July 28, 2019, the City’s Insect Control Branch will not fog for mosquitoes due to the forecasted high wind speeds. For more information on the nuisance mosquito fogging program, see: https://t.co/KAShvXffbd — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) July 28, 2019

On Friday, it said in spite of efforts to keep mosquito populations under control in light of recent rain, trap counts have risen and the city-wide rating for mosquito fogging has moved to high.

The city began fogging for mosquitos Saturday.

The last time the city fogged for mosquitoes in Winnipeg was in 2016.

READ MORE: City to fog for mosquitos for first time since 2016