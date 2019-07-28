High winds force city to put fogging on hold Sunday
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:40PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2019 2:43PM CST
The City of Winnipeg says its insect control branch will not fog mosquitoes on Sunday due to expected high winds.
On Friday, it said in spite of efforts to keep mosquito populations under control in light of recent rain, trap counts have risen and the city-wide rating for mosquito fogging has moved to high.
The city began fogging for mosquitos Saturday.
The last time the city fogged for mosquitoes in Winnipeg was in 2016.
