

CTV Winnipeg





Property owners are being told to take precautions against high winds forecast for the south basins of Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg.

The province issued a wind alert covering the south basins Wednesday, saying the Victoria Beach area in particular could experience strong wind effects.

The alert said water levels could rise by as much as three to five feet due to the speed and direction of the wind, and significant wave action could be felt along shorelines.

It also said ice-pile up is a possibility.