'Higher volumes in April and May': Potholes claims on the rise in Manitoba

Manitobans are expecting pothole season to get worse in the coming weeks.

Hamish Barrit, the owner of Berrydale Auto Centre, is gearing up for a busy time of year.

"You can't go down a block without seeing at least one pothole,” Barrit said.

Barrit estimates he’s seeing five or six pothole customers a day, most making Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) claims.

"See lots of people coming in with bent rims and damaged tires, lower control and ball joint damage. If they hit them hard enough they will do damage to things like tire rods as well."

He’s expecting that to ramp up over the next six weeks.

“We've had some nasty winters; lots of deep frost, lots of moisture,” he said. “And that of course is going to affect the pothole world as well."

As of April 9, MPI has seen 396 pothole-related claims.

In 2022 it had more than 4,400 yearly claims, 514 in 2021, 459 in 2020, and 663 in 2019.

"I think customers definitely have a better appreciation of what to do when they have a claim and (are) more aware of the damage that potholes can cause,” said Marnie Kacher, the chief operations manager with MPI.

She’s expecting more claims as the spring continues.

“Typically what we'll see is sort of those higher volumes in April and May and we're just sort of entering that season now."

If someone gets splashed by a vehicle, they too can make a claim with MPI. MPI says a witness, licence plate number, and the ability to prove driver negligence are needed for a claim.

The City of Winnipeg says it's filled 22,306 potholes with a cold mixture so far this year, including 2,384 this month.

"This week we have three automatic patching vehicles attending to high-speed streets and intersections, and 17 crews (seven daytime, four evening, and six overnight) manually filling potholes everywhere else,” the city said in an emailed statement.

It says last April - it filled nearly 36,000 potholes.