A two-vehicle collision on a Trans-Canada Highway intersection Sunday afternoon sent three people to hospital, RCMP said.

The Mounties said officers in Headingley learned about the collision at Highway 1 and Highway 26 shortly after 12 p.m.

Investigators have determined that a minivan travelling on Highway 26 stopped at the intersection before crossing the westbound lane of Highway 1 when it was struck by a westbound SUV.

The SUV, driven by a 29-year-old man, tried to avoid the minivan but was unable to, RCMP said. The minivan, being driven by a 64-year-old man from St. Francois Xavier, was hit by the SUV and both vehicles eventually came to a stop in the middle of the intersection.

Both drivers, along with a 49-year-old female passenger of the SUV, were taken to hospital. Injuries were non-life threatening.

RCMP said it appears all occupants were wearing seatbelts and that neither alcohol nor speed were factors.

The highway was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

The 64-year-old man was charged with proceeding before safe to do so under the Manitoba Highway Traffic Act.