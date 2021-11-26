Highway 75 closed as parts of Manitoba placed under freezing rain warning

WINNIPEG -

The province has closed Highway 75 to Morris as parts of the province are placed under a freezing rain warning Friday night.

As of Friday evening, the province closed Highway 75 from Highway 100 to Morris due to poor winter driving conditions.

#MBHwy75: Morris to Winnipeg, Closed — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) November 27, 2021

Along with this, Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for parts of south-eastern Manitoba.

It said a band of freezing rain is moving over south-eastern Manitoba and is likely to cause very slippery roads.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the warning reads.

It said the last of the freezing rain is expected to move into northwestern Ontario by midnight.

Updates on road closures can be found online.