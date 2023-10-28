WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Highway 75 reopened as weather conditions improve

    Highway 75 closed due to poor winter road conditions on Oct. 28, 2023. (Source: Manitoba511.ca) Highway 75 closed due to poor winter road conditions on Oct. 28, 2023. (Source: Manitoba511.ca)

    Update: As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, Highway 75 has reopened to traffic.Manitoba’s primary roadway to the United States border is closed to traffic because of poor winter road conditions.

    The province issued a warning on X (formally known as Twitter) and the Manitoba 511 website around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Highway 75 – from Morris to the U.S. border past Emerson – has been shut down in both directions. The closure comes after southern Manitoba was hit with its first wave of winter weather on Thursday and Friday.

    Update: As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, Highway 75 has reopened to traffic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News