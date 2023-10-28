Highway 75 reopened as weather conditions improve

Update: As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, Highway 75 has reopened to traffic.Manitoba’s primary roadway to the United States border is closed to traffic because of poor winter road conditions.

The province issued a warning on X (formally known as Twitter) and the Manitoba 511 website around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Highway 75 – from Morris to the U.S. border past Emerson – has been shut down in both directions. The closure comes after southern Manitoba was hit with its first wave of winter weather on Thursday and Friday.

