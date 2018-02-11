

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: Manitoba Infrastructure confrimed around 5:30 p.m., the highway has been re-opened.

A stretch of Highway 9 is closed due to a collision.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Province of Manitoba said Highway 9 is closed from just north of the Highway 4 junction to Clandeboye.

No word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how long the highway is expected to remain closed.

