A highway near Russell, Man., has reopened after it was closed Wednesday for a homicide investigation.

RCMP said they were called to an assault on Highway 16 near the Russell airport around 12:30 a.m.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital and later died.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 16 for one kilometre west of Russel are now open.

Russell, Man., is located about 356 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.