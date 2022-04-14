Highways closed as Manitoba storm enters second day

Highways across southern Manitoba are closed on Thursday as the province continues to be hit with heavy snow, strong winds and poor visibility.

The following roads are closed on Thursday due to dangerous travel conditions:

Highway 1 from Headingley to the Saskatchewan Border

Highway 2 from Highway 100 to Souris

Highway 3 from Highway 100 to the south junction of Highway 83

Highway 3A from Crystal City to Highway 3

Highway 5 from the U.S. border to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 6 from Highway 101 to Lundar

Highway 7 from Highway 101 to Komarno

Highway 10 from the U.S. border to Cowan

Highway 10 within Riding Mountain National Park

Highway 13 from Highway 1 to Carman

Highway 14 from Highway 75 to Highway 3

Highway 16 from Highway 1 to Minnedosa

Highway 16 from the Saskatchewan border to Newdale

Highway 18 from the U.S. border to Highway 2

Highway 20 from Ochre River to Highway 10

Highway 21 from Highway 24 to Oakburn

Highway 21 from the U.S. border to Highway 23

Highway 23 from Highway 21 to Highway 75

Highway 41 from St. Lazare to McAuley

Highway 42 from Oakburn to Highway 10

Highway 50 from Highway 16 to Silver Ridge

Highway 68 from the Narrows to Highway 5

Highway 83 from Duck Mountain to Miniota

Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 west

Highway 101 from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East

Highway 190 from Highway 101 to Highway 7

Highway 269 from Fork River to Highway 276

Highway 278 from Highway 68 to Silver Ridge

Highway 457 from Brandon to PR 340

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that highway travel could become difficult or even impossible on Thursday morning.

The weather agency adds that is people must travel, they should check the highway conditions before leaving and ensure they have a winter survival kit.