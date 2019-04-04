Motorists needing to fill up their tanks Thursday had a nasty surprise waiting for them -- gas prices had spiked.

The price at some stations leapt from a posted price of about $1.19 Wednesday morning to $126.9 just one day later. Some motorists said they were surprised by the sudden increase. But according to industry analyst Dan McTeague perhaps they shouldn't have been.

"We've been looking at gas prices that have been significantly lower than one would expect," he said.

Mcteague says for the better part of two years, Winnipeg gas stations haven't been making much profit from their fuel. He says they've been selling it at roughly the price they buy it at.

"Where they're making it up is either what they're selling in the stores or with premium gasoline or sometimes diesel," said McTeague. "But they're certainly not making money in terms of gasoline"

This hike then is a way to get their heads above water. But it's causing a sinking feeling for Liz Chodor from First Choice Courier.

"As soon as those price shoot up, our prices have to go up," said Chodor.

But Chodor says that's the last thing they want to do, as business drops when prices rise. "It hurts our company," said Chodor. "It really hurts our company."

While it may be of little comfort, things could be worse. In Vancouver, motorists are now paying 163.9, a new record high for that city. And analysts predict their prices could jump even higher by the weekend.