Historic agreement removes eligibility exclusions for disability services for First Nation youth

A historic agreement was signed on Monday, removing eligibility exclusions for Children’s disABILITY Services and home care for First Nations children living on reserve.

The agreement was signed by Harriet Sumner-Pruden, the Manitoba government, and the Manitoba Human Rights Commission following Sumner-Pruden’s 14-year battle since filing a human rights complaint on behalf of her son Dewey.

“It’s been a long 14 years with this agreement today,” she said in an interview on Monday.

“I’d say it’s a real historical moment for our First Nation children with disabilities.”

In 2020, CTV News Winnipeg reported that Sumner-Pruden filed a human rights complaint, alleging the province discriminated against Dewey, who is from Pinaymootang First Nation, based on his ancestry and disability. The complaint said the discrimination included delays, denials, and disruptions to services.

The Manitoba Human Rights Adjudication Panel determined that the province discriminated against Dewey, saying the discrimination was the effect of policies, practices and laws that try to determine the jurisdictions of federal and provincial government in terms of health for First Nations people.

Sumner-Pruden noted that Dewey is now 22 years old, but Monday’s agreement will help other children access disability services on First Nations.

“We really did it for our children,” she said. “With the many barriers our children face, this is a really good thing for our children.”