Historic elevator at art gallery at end of life cycle, needs repairs

The Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) is looking for help after its historic freight elevator has fallen into disrepair.

This elevator, which is used to transport art between the vault and the galleries, has been a mainstay at the gallery for over 50 years. However, now the vintage lift needs to be replaced as some of its parts are no longer made.

“It’s kind of like an unsung gallery hero,” said Catherine Maksymiuk, head of engagement and advancement at the WAG-Qaumajuq.

“It opened with the WAG building on Memorial in 1971 and it served the community well for over 50 years, but we’re in need of modernizing it.”

Maksymiuk noted that the freight elevator is an asset to the gallery in several ways, including helping with the transport of art, and allowing the WAG-Qaumajuq to receive artwork of all sizes.

“We always think about some of the big pieces that would never be possible without the freight elevator,” she said.

But that’s not the only elevator that is out of service. The WAG-Qaumajuq’s two passenger elevators are also in need of replacement.

Maksymiuk said the passenger elevators are essential to the gallery.

“When we think about accessibility, (we have) thousands of visitors every year, and without the elevators people with limited mobility or small children would not be able to access the upper floors,” she said.

According to the gallery, the cost of updating all three elevators is just shy of $1 million.

Now, to help keep the WAG-Qaumajuq fully accessible, it’s putting out a call for donations.

Those who would like to contribute can do so online.