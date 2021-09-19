Historic human remains found at dam site: Peguis First Nation Chief
A First Nation chief said the discovery of human remains at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam site in Lockport, Man. is further evidence of the dark history between Indigenous People and colonial policy.
In a statement issued on Friday, Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson confirmed the skeletal remains of two people were discovered at the site – and work has been stopped as a result.
According to the statement, Peguis First Nation contacted provincial archeologists to recover the remains and determine where the bones should be buried.
The statement said the skeletal remains of a teenager were discovered first, along with artifacts like bison bones and birch bark.
“It is clear from the burial site that this young person was loved and honoured at the time of their death,” Chief Hudson wrote.
Peguis First Nation said initial investigations suggest the person had tuberculosis. The statement goes on to note scholars have said infectious diseases like tuberculosis have “amounted to a ‘state-sponsored attack on Indigenous communities’ whose effects ‘haunt us as a nation still.’”
The statement said archaeologists will remain on-site to supervise further testing at the dam and to oversee any further excavation.
Shelly Glover, a candidate in the provincial PC party’s leadership race, issued a release on Saturday offering her condolences to Peguis First Nation members.
“We share the sorrow and heartbreak of Peguis First Nation over this discovery. The path to reconciliation includes hearing painful truth such as this. We must continue to walk this path side-by-side with Manitoba Indigenous people.”
CTV New has reached out to the province for comment.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in a dead heat.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
'Ted Lasso,' 'Crown' among early winners at Emmy Awards
Feel-good comedy "Ted Lasso" started off on a high note at Sunday's Emmy Awards, with castmates Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein earning the evening's first honours.
Alberta's new proof-of-vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents say
Albertans needing proof they're vaccinated against COVID-19 were able to download cards from the province's website on Sunday, but almost right away some residents said they were easily able to edit them.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Human remains found in Wyoming are 'consistent' with description of Gabby Petito, FBI says
Human remains discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sunday are 'consistent with the description of' missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, FBI officials said in a news conference.
'Waning immunity?' Experts say term leads to false understanding of COVID-19 vaccines
The idea of waning immunity has picked up steam in recent weeks, with some countries using it to justify rolling out third-dose COVID-19 vaccine boosters to their populations. But immunologists say the concept has been largely misunderstood.
Half of Canadians support employers mandating COVID-19 booster shots, poll finds
Around half of surveyed Canadians say they support employers mandating COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for their employees, a new poll finds, with Canadians 55 and older being the most in favour.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
-
Prince Albert police investigating after man found dead
A 25-year-old man was found dead after Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) responded to a call of a disturbance on Sunday.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Saskatchewan broke three records Sunday as it reported the highest number of daily new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions to date.
-
Federal election 2021: Get to know southern Sask. candidates
Here’s a look at seven southern Saskatchewan federal ridings and their candidates for the 2021 federal election.
-
Canada votes: Here’s what you need to know about casting your ballot on Monday
Millions of Canadians will cast a vote in the federal election on Monday. In Saskatoon voting is open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Calgary
-
Experts watching three Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
-
Growing division within the UCP could spark a leadership review: political scientist
With many political watchers saying division is growing within United Conservative Party circles, some feel a leadership review could be on the way for Premier Jason Kenney.
-
Looking for a vaccine card in Alberta? You won't need a MyHealth Records account after all
The provincial government, with less than 24 hours to go before new COVID-19 guidelines come into force in Alberta, made it simpler for residents to acquire a document proving they've been vaccinated.
Edmonton
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
-
Community of Hinton, Alta., mourns loss of mother and her 16-month-old
Jerry Melvin, a resident of Hinton for 65 years, gently placed a teddy bear at a growing makeshift memorial outside an apartment complex in the community Sunday afternoon.
-
Growing division within the UCP could spark a leadership review: political scientist
With many political watchers saying division is growing within United Conservative Party circles, some feel a leadership review could be on the way for Premier Jason Kenney.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
-
Important things to know with three days until Ontario's vaccine certificate program
With just days to go before Ontario's vaccine certificate program comes into effect there are some important things to know about how it will work.
-
Toronto police name 27-year-old man shot and killed in Regent Park
Toronto police have identified the man killed when four suspects opened fire in Regent Park Saturday evening.
Montreal
-
Now it's your turn: Canadians to head for the polls
It's the moment we've all been waiting for — the polls for 2021's federal election will close Monday, Sept. 20.
-
Legault refuses to speak to media at CAQ leadership convention, boasts about nationalist credentials
Premier Francois Legault sees his government as a bulwark against radical elements in society, including all those who oppose health measures and vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Liberals, Conservatives in dead heat as parties make final push on eve of election day: Nanos
As the federal party leaders make their final push to Canadian voters, new polling data suggests that the Liberals and the Conservatives are in a dead heat.
Ottawa
-
LRT train derails on Confederation Line near Tremblay Station
Rideau Transit Maintenance warns it could be at least a week before service resumes on the Confederation Line after a train derailment near Tremblay Station damaged the track infrastructure.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football game
The University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
-
Here's what voters in Ottawa and eastern Ontario need to know to vote in Monday's federal election
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to cast a ballot in the 44th general election.
Northern Ontario
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Sault officer in hospital, SIU investigates fatal police-involved shooting of 19-year-old man
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is currently investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a 19-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie. Officials say an officer was shot after being called to a domestic situation early Sunday morning.
-
OPP issue warning on ‘TEC’ stamped Percocet in West Parry Sound
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in West Parry Sound are warning of pills circulating in the area they say resemble Percocet.
-
Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on in Northern Ontario
In 1980, Fox set off on his run across Canada raising money for cancer research. Decades later, people are still walking and running for the cause.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.
-
Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
-
Waterloo man with cerebral palsy finishes Terry Fox Run
A Waterloo man with cerebral palsy was celebrating Sunday, after he successfully completed the Terry Fox Run.
Vancouver
-
Proof of vaccination: Social media video shows customer arguing with staff, other customers at B.C. restaurant
Social media video appears to show a woman arguing with staff and other customers at a B.C. restaurant about the province's proof of vaccination requirements, describing the enforcement as "tyranny."
-
Battlegrounds in B.C. could swing the balance of power in election
As polls close across the country Monday evening and the vote tally begins, a handful of tight races in British Columbia could determine which party seizes power, or whether Canada will have a minority or majority government.
-
'Exhausted, overworked and facing brutal criticism': B.C. health authority appeals for patience, vaccination amid staffing crisis
A B.C. health authority is sounding the alarm about a staffing crisis in one one of its hospitals.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home
Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, according to Island Health.
-
Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police say
Police in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.