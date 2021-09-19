Historic human remains found at dam site: Peguis First Nation Chief

In a statement issued on Friday, Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson confirmed the skeletal remains of two people were discovered at the site – and work has been stopped as a result. (File Image: Neil Longmuir) In a statement issued on Friday, Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson confirmed the skeletal remains of two people were discovered at the site – and work has been stopped as a result. (File Image: Neil Longmuir)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island