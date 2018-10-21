RCMP have secured an area on Ebb and Flow First Nation following the discovery of human remains.

Police said around 5 p.m. Saturday Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP responded to a call over the finding of human remains.

Police said officers are at the site Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from forensic identification services, major crime services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Family, friends and volunteers have been searching areas in and around Ebb and Flow First Nation for 21-year-old Dwayne Lavallee for several weeks after he disappeared close to a month ago.

However police said the remains found Saturday are believed to be historical and not related to Lavallee’s disappearance.

His vehicle was found near Ste. Rose du Lac Sept. 26.

Lavallee’s mother previously told CTV News was last seen at a gas station in Ebb and Flow.