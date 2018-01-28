A Winnipeg man critically injured in a hit-and-run in East Elmwood this fall has died, family members tell CTV News.

Family say Anthony Green, 43, had been on life support at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) since the September collision. He was taken off life support January 18 and passed away Friday evening.

In September, Winnipeg police said emergency personnel responded to the report of an injured man in the middle of the roadway at Talbot Avenue and Panet Road around 1:45 a.m.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Cousin Kari Cobiness said Green, who everyone called Tony had several children and grandchildren.

“It’s hard,” said Cobiness holding back tears. “This hurts because everyone loves Tony."

“Really hardworking man always had a smile, when I was little he always took me to the store.”

RELATIVES BY TONY’S SIDE

Cobiness said after the collision she made a promise to stay her cousin’s side until the end of his life. She said she was one of many relatives who spent time at his bedside over the past several months. Cobiness was also with Green when medical staff took him off life support. He passed away one week later.

Cobiness said during visits, relatives would talk to Green and try and make him comfortable. She recalled one instance seeing him with his eyes open.

“When I told him, ‘It’s me Kari. Do you know it’s me? Blink you’re eyes twice’ and he was blinking,” she said.

Cobiness said when she got the news Green passed away she went into shock.

“When you think about someone dying, you don’t want to think of them in that exact moment before they depart from this life, so seeing him lifeless like that, I just want out of this justice for him.”

“I think if people took care of their surroundings, life seriously … This wouldn’t have happened.”

MAN TURNED HIMSELF IN: WINNIPEG POLICE

Cobiness said the family wants justice for Green’s death. She said police had been calling the hospital and asking for updates about Green’s condition.

In September, police said a man turned himself in to police headquarters two days after the collision.

At the time, Shane David Strebly, 37, of Winnipeg was arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Winnipeg police told CTV News Sunday it’s not uncommon for existing charges to be amended to “cause death” instead of “cause bodily harm” in a situation like this, but no one has been re-arrested.

The family said it still doesn’t know why Green was in East Elmwood area the night he was hit. They said he doesn’t live in the neighbourhood.

Cobiness said she decided to stay close her cousin’s beside because if she was in the same position, she wouldn’t want to be alone.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody, not even my worst enemy to lose somebody like we lost Tony,” said Cobiness.

“Don’t take life for granted because you can walk out this door and anything can happen. Not everything is promised.”