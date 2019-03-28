

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Thompson, Man., have identified a man who was killed in a pedestrian-vehicle collision as a 41-year-old father of 10.

On March 22, the Mounties found Solomon McDonald lying dead on Provincial Road 391.

"Solomon was a father of ten, with seven children under the age of 12. His children, his parents and his spouse are all grieving this tragedy. We believe someone witnessed the vehicle hitting Solomon or may have information about what happened the night of March 22, 2019" said Cpl. Julie Courchaine in a news release.

“We are urging anyone with information to come forward and speak with the RCMP."

Police are treating this as a hit and run.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about the collision, or saw McDonald on the night of March 22 is asked to contact 204-677-6911 or Crime Stoppers.

Highway 391 will be closed between 2:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. for a vigil. RCMP will be diverting traffic at this time.