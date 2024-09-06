Hitting the gridiron, Winnipeg's high school football season is back

The high school football season is back in Winnipeg – 44 teams in four different divisions throughout Manitoba and Ontario competing for a championship.

Six games kicked off week one; two in AAA and four in AAAA.

At the AAA level, the Portage Collegiate Trojans secured a 34-16 win against the Beaver Brae Broncos.

Meanwhile, the St. Norbert Celtics had their way with St. John's Tigers 37-0.

Moving to AAAA, it was the Vincent Massey battle, the Trojans (Winnipeg) versus the Vikings (Brandon). Winnipeg would win the interprovincial battle in a close 24-13 contest.

It was a low-scoring affair between the West Kildonan Wolverines and the River East Kodiaks, the Wolverines winning 6-0.

St. Paul's Crusaders flexed their muscles against the Sturgeon Heights Huskies 40-6.

The last game of the day had the Miles Mac Buckeyes beat the Kildonan East Reivers 35-15.

There is plenty more action to take in Friday with eight games on the schedule.

The Junior Varsity 9s and 12s will start their season next week.