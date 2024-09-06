WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Hitting the gridiron, Winnipeg's high school football season is back

    The St. Norbert Celtics battled the St. John's Tigers on Sept. 5, 2024.
    The high school football season is back in Winnipeg – 44 teams in four different divisions throughout Manitoba and Ontario competing for a championship.

    Six games kicked off week one; two in AAA and four in AAAA.

    At the AAA level, the Portage Collegiate Trojans secured a 34-16 win against the Beaver Brae Broncos.

    Meanwhile, the St. Norbert Celtics had their way with St. John's Tigers 37-0.

    Moving to AAAA, it was the Vincent Massey battle, the Trojans (Winnipeg) versus the Vikings (Brandon). Winnipeg would win the interprovincial battle in a close 24-13 contest.

    It was a low-scoring affair between the West Kildonan Wolverines and the River East Kodiaks, the Wolverines winning 6-0.

    St. Paul's Crusaders flexed their muscles against the Sturgeon Heights Huskies 40-6.

    The last game of the day had the Miles Mac Buckeyes beat the Kildonan East Reivers 35-15.

    There is plenty more action to take in Friday with eight games on the schedule.

    The Junior Varsity 9s and 12s will start their season next week.

