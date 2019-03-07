Featured
Ho ho ho! Kildonan Place Santa display for sale on Kijiji
Kildonan Place is selling their old Christmas display for $2000.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:54AM CST
If you can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season, you can bring home the magic of a mall Santa in March.
After 10 Christmases and tens of thousands of wishes, the old Santa display at Kildonan Place is up for sale on Kijiji.
The mall purchased a brand new display last year.
A spokesperson told CTV News the old display is currently being housed in the vacant Sears department store, which shut down just over a year ago.
The mall is asking $2,000 for the set.
The spokesperson said after only hours on the market, there have already been a couple of inquiries.