

CTV Winnipeg





If you can’t wait to celebrate the holiday season, you can bring home the magic of a mall Santa in March.

After 10 Christmases and tens of thousands of wishes, the old Santa display at Kildonan Place is up for sale on Kijiji.

The mall purchased a brand new display last year.

A spokesperson told CTV News the old display is currently being housed in the vacant Sears department store, which shut down just over a year ago.

The mall is asking $2,000 for the set.

The spokesperson said after only hours on the market, there have already been a couple of inquiries.