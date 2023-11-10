Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police

A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers with the sex crimes unit received information about the alleged incident, saying a sexually exploitive relationship occurred between an adult hockey coach and a player between 2019 and 2021. The coach was in her 20s and the player was in her teens, police said.

Investigators allege the coach groomed and gained the trust of the survivor, and the offences began while the player was being coached. Police allege the coercion and abuse continued after the player stopped playing hockey.

Madison Biluk, 28, was arrested on Nov. 9, 2023. She has been charged with 15 offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, and multiple luring and child pornography charges. She has also been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

None of the charges against her have been proven in court. She has been released with conditions.

Police said Biluk coached within Hockey Manitoba from 2018 to 2023.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6245.

If you are in need of assistance, resources are available, including the WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 and the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.