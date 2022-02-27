Hockey gear bound for underprivileged Ukrainian kids delayed by invasion

A local organization's gift to Ukrainian kids has hit a roadblock as the crisis continues to unfold in eastern Europe.

Canadian Friends of Hockey in Ukraine usually provide hockey equipment, coaching camps and other hockey opportunities for children in Ukraine.

Past NHLer Wayne Babych and his former Winnipeg Jets Brother, Dave Babych have become a major part of the organization.

Having Ukrainian roots himself, it's an important cause for Babych.

"There are thousands of kids in the rafters watching hockey, and they want to be part of hockey, but they just don't have the supplies to do it, so that's where we step in," said Babych.

In the organization's four years of running, Babych estimates they have sent about 150 kits worth of gear.

Babych has even travelled to Ukraine to lend his experience in the big leagues to Ukrainian players.

"The biggest thing is when we go there, these kids are in front of you with big smiles, and they ask questions, and they're kind of touching you, asking are you for real, are you really an NHL guy and you show them your NHL ring," recalled Babych.

However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a damper on Canadian Friends of Hockey in Ukraine's activities.

"We have a shipment that was ready to go out there and obviously had to stop because of the war," said Babych.

Babych has been hearing from the families he saw in Ukraine, but instead of hockey chats, he's getting updates on the war.

"So now they're grabbing their parents and grandparents and going to the farm and hiding. You know, it's a completely different world," he said.

As Babych closely watches the situation from Canada, he and his fellow Canadian Friends of Hockey in Ukraine members anxiously await a time when they can send the next shipment of gear and offer their support.

"It's frustrating, but again, we're going to be there to help them whatever way we can, and you know the kids are our priority."

With the serious nature of what the children are living through, a little hockey could provide some much-needed relief.

"Sport is a great tool for I know it's kept me off the streets kept a lot of guys off the streets from doing other things," noted Babych.