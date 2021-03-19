WINNIPEG -- Hockey Manitoba said it’s pleased with the possibility of the province removing a restriction that requires youth to wear masks while participating in indoor sports, however, it is a bit disappointed in the timing of the change.

On Thursday, the Manitoba government announced that it’s considering moving the province to Code Orange on the pandemic response system. It said one of the possible changes includes allowing youth not to wear masks while participating in indoor sporting activities such as hockey and soccer.

According to Peter Woods from Hockey Manitoba, wearing a mask while playing hockey poses a number of challenges for youth.

“Not only do our participants wear helmets, but it’s mandatory in Manitoba to wear mouth guards, so it becomes extremely problematic that now you have a mask and now you have a mouth guard, so it impacts your overall breathing as well,” he said.

Woods added that the masks can make it difficult for some player to properly hydrate themselves while playing hockey, and that helping any of the younger children with this challenge during the game could violate physical distancing rules.

“We have some overall, certainly, challenges with wearing the masks to begin with,” he said.

Woods added that he’s happy to see the province is considering making changes to this rule in the future, however, it likely won’t help regulated hockey because most of its programs have already wrapped up.

“Unregulated hockey that is starting up right now, it will certainly be beneficial for them, which, in a sense, it is good to see that people are playing the game of choice, and they will have that opportunity to participate in the game,” he said.

Woods added that Hockey Manitoba is supportive any time the province makes a change that is getting people closer to playing hockey again.

“Timing is everything, and we’re just disappointed that the timing didn’t come a little bit sooner,” he said.